Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed by vehicle in Tahoe Park hit-and-run crash

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the Tahoe Park neighborhood of Sacramento on Saturday. 

On December 23, 2023, just before 2:15 a.m., police responded to the area of 15th Street and 60th Avenue for a report of a person lying on the ground, according to a statement Sunday from the Sacramento Police Department. At the scene, officers found a man who was unresponsive. Officers provided medical aid to the man until the personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived. 

The victim was eventually pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, the police department says. Based on evidence at the scene, officers believed the victim was hit by a vehicle that wasn't at the scene when police arrived.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

First published on December 24, 2023 / 4:20 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.