Man killed by vehicle in Tahoe Park hit-and-run crash

SACRAMENTO - Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the Tahoe Park neighborhood of Sacramento on Saturday.

On December 23, 2023, just before 2:15 a.m., police responded to the area of 15th Street and 60th Avenue for a report of a person lying on the ground, according to a statement Sunday from the Sacramento Police Department. At the scene, officers found a man who was unresponsive. Officers provided medical aid to the man until the personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived.

The victim was eventually pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, the police department says. Based on evidence at the scene, officers believed the victim was hit by a vehicle that wasn't at the scene when police arrived.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).