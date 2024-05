Man dies in Sacramento parking lot after vehicle falls on him, police say

SACRAMENTO -- An investigation is underway after a man died after a vehicle fell on him in a parking lot late Thursday night in Sacramento, police said.

The incident happened in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Gateway Oaks Drive shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said the man died at the scene and he has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.