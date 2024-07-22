Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed after getting pinned between truck, big rig in Lake Tahoe parking lot

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – A man has died after he got pinned between a big rig and a pickup truck near Homewood in the Lake Tahoe area on Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to a strip mall parking lot off W. Lake Boulevard near Pine Steet for reports of a crash. 

At the scene, the CHP said a big rig was parked in the parking lot and was not occupied. A pick-up truck was also in the parking lot and unoccupied when it began rolling away, officers said.

The owner of the pickup truck tried to stop it from rolling away, the CHP said, but it continued and hit the parked big rig, pinning the man. 

The man died, according to officers. He has not been identified at this time. 

No other injuries were reported and the CHP is investigating the incident. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.