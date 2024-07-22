Man killed after getting pinned between truck, big rig in Lake Tahoe parking lot

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – A man has died after he got pinned between a big rig and a pickup truck near Homewood in the Lake Tahoe area on Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to a strip mall parking lot off W. Lake Boulevard near Pine Steet for reports of a crash.

At the scene, the CHP said a big rig was parked in the parking lot and was not occupied. A pick-up truck was also in the parking lot and unoccupied when it began rolling away, officers said.

The owner of the pickup truck tried to stop it from rolling away, the CHP said, but it continued and hit the parked big rig, pinning the man.

The man died, according to officers. He has not been identified at this time.

No other injuries were reported and the CHP is investigating the incident.