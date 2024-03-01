Man killed after crashing into tree near Folsom Lake

AUBURN - A driver died after he crashed into a tree near Folsom Lake Friday afternoon, the CHP said.

Officers said a 68-year-old man died after he left the road and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened on northbound Auburn Folsom Road near Woodchase Drive at about 3:50 p.m.

The man, the only person in the vehicle, was from Shingle Springs.

It is unknown why the man left the roadway.