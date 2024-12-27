Man killed, 2 others injured in head-on crash in Stanislaus County

1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on Highway 132 in Stanislaus County 1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on Highway 132 in Stanislaus County 00:41

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A man is dead and two other men are injured after a head-on crash in Stanislaus County Thursday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just after 6 p.m., the CHP responded to Highway 132 east of Rushing Road for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The CHP said an investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Saturn was traveling east on Highway 132 when he crossed double yellow lines and tried to pass vehicles.

This was when he crashed head-on into the driver of a 2007 Nissan pickup truck, officers said. The Nissan came to a stop on the south shoulder while the Saturn stopped on the north shoulder.

The driver of the Saturn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene, officers said. It's unknown if he was under the influence.

The driver of the pickup was sent to the hospital with moderate injuries while a passenger was also taken to the hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the pickup was not under the influence, officers said.

One-way traffic control was in effect but caused minimal delays.

The identification of the man killed has not been released at this time.