Man in Kentucky shoots roommate over Hot Pocket fight

KENTUCKY -- Police say a shooting in Kentucky over the weekend was over a Hot Pocket.

They arrested 64-year-old Clifton Williams Sunday for shooting his roommate.

Investigators say they started fighting after the man ate the last microwavable pastry in the house. The roommate tried to leave after Williams reportedly started throwing tiles at him.

Then, Williams allegedly got a gun.

Police say he was able to squeeze off a shot that hit the man in the buttocks as he fled.

The roommate walked for a few blocks to get help and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams is facing assault charges and has been ordered not to have contact with the victim.