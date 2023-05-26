Watch CBS News
Man jumped over a barbed wire fence at Sacramento International Airport; now arrested

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- One man was arrested at Sacramento International Airport for jumping over a barbed wire fence, said authorities. 

According to a spokesperson from Sacramento Sheriff's Office, the suspect jumped onto Power Line Road and made it to the tarmac before being detained. 

The motive of the suspect is yet to be determined. 

It also remains unclear as to how the suspect managed to get this far without security catching on. 

This is a developing story.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

