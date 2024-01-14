Watch CBS News
Man injured in Sacramento hit-and-run Sunday night

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO - Police are searching for a driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian in Sacramento Sunday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The collision happened on the 7900 block of College Town Drive.

No information on a suspect was released and police are at the scene investigating.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 7:56 PM PST

