Man injured in Sacramento hit-and-run Sunday night
SACRAMENTO - Police are searching for a driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian in Sacramento Sunday night.
The Sacramento Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The collision happened on the 7900 block of College Town Drive.
No information on a suspect was released and police are at the scene investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.