Man identified in deadly Christmas Eve crash involving suspected drunk driver in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A Vacaville man has been identified as the person killed by a suspected drunk driver in a Christmas Eve collision in Fairfield.

Henry Blank, 62, was driving through the intersection of Clay Bank Road and East Tabor Avenue when he, and the two occupants in his vehicle, were struck by a driver who sped through a stop sign, the Fairfield Police Department said. It happened at around 10:15 p.m.

Blank died from injuries suffered in the collision, while the other two occupants — a Fairfield man and a Vacaville woman — were hospitalized with mild to moderate injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Dominic Lyons. Fairfield police said Lyons was arrested and faces a vehicular manslaughter charge. Officers also determined Lyons was drunk at the time of the crash.

Fairfield police are seeking any witness to the collision or anyone who may have seen Lyons prior to the crash.