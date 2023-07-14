Man hurt in North Sacramento shooting on Northgate Boulevard
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in North Sacramento on Friday.
Sacramento police say, just after 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard to investigate reports of a shooting.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unknown, but officers did find a man who had a gunshot wound.
Officers say the injury appeared to be not life-threatening. The man has been taken to the hospital.
An active investigation remains underway, police say.
