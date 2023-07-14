Watch CBS News
Man hurt in North Sacramento shooting on Northgate Boulevard

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in North Sacramento on Friday.

Sacramento police say, just after 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard to investigate reports of a shooting.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unknown, but officers did find a man who had a gunshot wound.

Officers say the injury appeared to be not life-threatening. The man has been taken to the hospital.

An active investigation remains underway, police say. 

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 3:44 PM

