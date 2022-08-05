Watch CBS News
Man hurt after driver fleeing police crashes into Sacramento home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A man was seriously hurt Thursday evening after a suspect fleeing police crashed a pickup truck into his home. 

The Sacramento Police Department says the chase started around 6 p.m. when officers stopped a driver with "multiple felony warrants." While the suspect briefly stopped, they later sped off, leading police on a chase. 

truck-into-home.jpg
Sacramento Fire Department

Officers followed the suspect until the driver crashed into a home on the 8100 block of Valley Hi Drive on the city's south side. The crash severed the home's gas line, and a PG&E crew responded to the scene, the city's fire department said. 

The man inside the home was critically hurt. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital for treatment, and he is expected to survive, officials say.

 The suspect, a woman, was taken into custody and booked into jail on charges of fleeing police and several other warrants. 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 7:10 PM

