Man hospitalized, suspect on the loose after Tracy road rage shooting, police say

TRACY - Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting they say stemmed from a road rage incident in Tracy last week.

The Tracy Police Department said they responded to Central Avenue and 3rd Street in Tracy shortly before 10 p.m.

This is where they said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where police said he is in stable condition.

Detectives learned the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that started near Central Avenue and 11th Street.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s and took off from the area in a sonic gray pearl colored 2018-2020 Honda Pilot. A woman in her 30s was in the passenger seat of the suspect's vehicle.

Police released this photo of the actual suspect vehicle in a road rage shooting in Tracy on March 1. Tracy Police Department

Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.