Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after stabbing at Rancho Cordova sports bar

RANCHO CORDOVA - A man is in the hospital and a suspect is behind bars Friday morning after the victim was stabbed multiple times at a Rancho Cordova area sports bar late Thursday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Mr. Tequila Sports Bar & Grill on the 12000 block of Folsom Boulevard where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Deputies said the suspect was rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The sheriff's office said Delance Jefferson, 36, was arrested and booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $500,000.

What led up to the stabbing is unclear.

According to Mr. Tequila Sports Bar & Grill's Yelp page, the bar closes on Thursdays at 10 p.m.

The bar is near Folsom Boulevard and Hazel Avenue, just off Highway 50, in the Nimbus Winery Mall.