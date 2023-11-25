Man hospitalized in crash near Yuba City has died

SUTTER COUNTY - A 23-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck near Yuba City earlier this month has died, the CHP said on Saturday.

On Nov. 15 at about 8:40 p.m., Dominic McKibbon, 21, was driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris south on Highway 99 and was turning east onto Bogue Road.

A semi-truck, driven by 20-year-old Gurninder Singh Rai, was heading north on Highway 99 and was approaching Bogue Road.

The semi-truck crashed into the right front of the Yaris and rolled onto its side, blocking the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99, the CHP said. The road was closed for about four hours.

The passenger in McKibbon's vehicle was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The CHP said the 23-year-old passenger from Yuba City died at the hospital on Nov. 19.

McKibbon was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries. Rai was not injured in the crash.

The CHP said drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.