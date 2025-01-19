Watch CBS News
Man, 76, hospitalized after boat capsizes in crash on Mokelumne River

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man was rushed to the hospital after a boat crashed and capsized on the Mokelumne River on Sunday afternoon, authorities say. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office's marine unit division said it's believed the man was driving the boat at high speeds when he hit a wake, causing the crash. 

Other boaters rescued the 76-year-old man from the water and began performing CPR. He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, deputies said. 

The crash happened near the Riverboat Marina, which is located near the confluence of the Mokelumne River and San Joaquin River. 

