Man hospitalized after stabbed in stomach in Tuolumne County town, suspect arrested

COLUMBIA – One man was rushed to the hospital and another was arrested after a stabbing in Tuolumne County late Monday morning, deputies said.

Around 11:15 a.m. Monday, deputies said they responded to Gunsight Road near Upper Quail Road for reports of a stabbing.

Dispatch learned the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Daniel Forgan of Columbia, stabbed a man in the stomach and took off from the scene.

The victim was found with a stab wound in the stomach by deputies, who provided medical aid until medics arrived. The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital to receive more treatment.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies said one person reported seeing Forgan approach the victim and yell at him before taking out a "sword" and stabbing the victim in the stomach. The witness said she yelled at Forgan after the stabbing and yelled for help.

That witness said Forgan left the scene and neighbors assisted the victim until deputies arrived.

After responding to Forgan's home, deputies said they found a 14-inch knife hanging on a fence. Forgan was then taken into custody.

He was booked into jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Columbia is about 95 miles southwest of Sacramento with a population of more than 2,400 people.