Man hospitalized after fire at West Sacramento home

Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO - A man was hospitalized after a home in West Sacramento caught fire overnight. 

At around 12:40 a.m., emergency responders were called out to 1000 Block Balsam Street in West Sacramento on reports of a fire at a home. Firefighters arrived at the home were able to knock down the flames, which left visible scorch marks on the front of the home and melted pieces of siding on its exterior. The full extent of fire damage has not been released.

According to firefighters, one man has been transported to the hospital; however, the condition of the individual remains unknown at this time. Authorities were also actively searching for a dog that was left in the home.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 7:15 AM PST

