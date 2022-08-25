Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after crashing into ambulance in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man is in the hospital after colliding with an ambulance in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on 14th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles – the ambulance and a sedan – were involved.

The impact of the crash left the ambulance on its side, and the sedan had significant front-end damage.

Police say there were two paramedics inside the ambulance; both weren't hurt in the crash.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 6:33 AM

