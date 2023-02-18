Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after being found shot in vehicle in north Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Authorities were investigating a shooting that happened in the north Natomas area late Friday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers initially responded just after 4 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Bend and Crest drives, near Natomas Park Elementary.

The driver in the vehicle was found with what police described as a gunshot wound. This person has since been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There were no details available on a suspect or the events leading up to the crash.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 5:07 PM

