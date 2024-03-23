Man holding knife shot, killed by deputies in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA - A man holding a knife was shot and killed by deputies after they say they responded to a report of a suicidal subject in Rio Linda Saturday morning.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a suicidal subject around 8:15 a.m. on the 6500 block of Campanile Street.

When they arrived, they said they found a man in a garage holding a knife. Deputies said they tried to negotiate with the man but he exited the garage and was approaching deputies who were on the street.

The sheriff's office said the man was hit by less lethal shotgun rounds but said this was not effective as he continued to advance toward deputies.

The man got within several feet of deputies, they said, and this is when deputies fired shots at the man, who was still holding the knife.

He was hit several times and died at the scene. The man has not been identified at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

The case is under investigation.