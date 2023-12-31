Man hit, killed by vehicle in Roseville on New Year's Eve

ROSEVILLE - A man who was hit by a vehicle near the Westfield Galleria on New Year's Eve in Roseville has died, the Roseville Police Department said.

Police said the collision happened on Reserve Drive and Roseville Parkway Sunday morning.

The man died at the scene. Police did not release details about the events leading up to the pedestrian being hit or if he was in a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said there were no signs of impairment.

The road was closed for the investigation.