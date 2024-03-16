Man hit by vehicle in College-Glen area of Sacramento dies

SACRAMENTO - A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in the College-Glen area of Sacramento on Saturday night, police said.

At about 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a report that a person was hit by a vehicle on Folsom Boulevard near Juilliard Drive in Sacramento.

Police said firefighters found the man with significant injuries and he died at the scene. His identification has not been released at this time.

The driver remained at the scene. What led up to the collision is unknown at this point.

The major collision investigation unit is responding to the scene to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.