Man hit by vehicle in Citrus Heights dies

CITRUS HEIGHTS - A man died Saturday night after he was hit by a vehicle in the Citrus Heights area, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to Dewey Drive just south of Connemara Circle where they found a man in the roadway.

The CHP said he was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Dewey Drive was closed for about two hours for the investigation.

DUI and speed do not appear to be a factor, the CHP said.