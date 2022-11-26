Man hijacks San Francisco Muni bus in Mission District

Man arrested for hijacking Muni bus and attacking driver Man arrested for hijacking Muni bus and attacking driver 00:57

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man boarded a San Francisco Muni bus in the Mission District Friday night, forcibly took control of the wheel from the driver and drove away, crashing into several cars before coming to a stop where he was arrested, according to police.

San Francisco police told KPIX the incident began shortly before 8 p.m. when a suspect assaulted a Muni driver and took control of his bus at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street. There were no passengers on the bus at the time, according to police.

Police outside a hijacked Muni bus in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night. Citizen App via KPIx

The hijacker drove the bus for several blocks, striking multiple vehicles along the way including one car that was stopped at an intersection.

The bus stopped at 19th and Guerrero Streets and the suspect was arrested.

Police said an ambulance was called to treat the driver and another driver for non-life-threatening injuries.