Man helping push truck on snowy road hospitalized in South Lake Tahoe area

By Brandon Downs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE - A 60-year-old pushing a truck on an icy road was taken to the hospital with major injuries after the truck slid backward and rolled over him in the South Lake Tahoe area on Sunday. 

The CHP said a man driving a 2022 Ford F350 around 12:30 p.m. south on Mandan Street near Apache Avenue, where there is a steep hill. 

Officers said the man's truck was struggling to make it to the top of the hill, so two passengers got out of the truck to push it. 

With people from other vehicles helping, they were able to push the truck and it got moving again. 

But the CHP said the rear tires began to spin and lost traction. The truck then slid backward and rolled over a 60-year-old passenger. 

He was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 11:47 AM PST

