Sacramento man found guilty of murder in 2022 California Greyhound bus shooting

OROVILLE - A Sacramento man has been found guilty of murder for a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Oroville in 2022 that killed one person and wounded four others, prosecutors said.

A jury found Asaahdi Elijah Coleman, a 23-year-old Sacramento resident, guilty of murder and attempted murder. He was acquitted on three other counts of attempted murder, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said.

The shooting happened on Feb. 2, 2022, around 7:30 p.m. on a Greyhound bus that was stopped near the AMPM on Feather River and Oro Dam boulevards.

Coleman was arrested naked at a Walmart that was about a half-mile down the road.

He had boarded the Los Angeles-bound bus in Redding. Passengers reported that Coleman appeared to have made or received a phone call that agitated him. It was then reported that he showed people a gun he had in his bag.

A 25-year-old pregnant woman and a 32-year-old man were shot and in critical condition immediately after the shooting. A 38-year-old man was injured and an 11-year-old girl was "stable" following the shooting.

Coleman was wanted out of Alameda County for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting.

During the trial, prosecutors said, "Coleman's defense attorney claimed his unspecified mental illness interfered with his intent to kill."

He is facing 74 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be in court on May 31 for sentencing. But Ramey said he will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years due to the "Youthful Offender Parole" law that passed in 2019 and applies to convicted murderers under the age of 26.