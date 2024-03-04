Man gets 50 years to life for murder of waitress at Roseville's House of Oliver

ROSEVILLE — The man who shot and killed his ex-fiancée, who worked as a waitress at Roseville's House of Oliver restaurant, in 2021 was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, prosecutors said Monday.

On June 20, 2021, Johnnie Jordan, 55, walked into the restaurant and killed Vita Joga, 51, while she was working. The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. as the restaurant on Douglas Boulevard was preparing for its dinner rush.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Jordan drove to the South Placer Jail following the shooting to turn himself in.

Jordan and Joga's relationship began with a coffee day that turned into a romantic relationship and then an engagement, prosecutors said. Joga was unaware of Jordan's violent criminal history, including strangulation, and weapons-related charges.

The relationship ended when Joga decided to part ways, prosecutors said. This led to what they described as "jealousy, stalking and continued domestic violence." In the days after the shooting, friends of Joga told CBS13 that she had a restraining order against him.

Johnnie Jordan wearing an anti-suicide vest and surgical mask during his first court appearance in June 2021 following the shooting death of waitress Vita Joga at Roseville's House of Oliver restaurant

"Today was about Vita and her loving family and friends. No one should have to experience or endure intimate partner violence on any level," Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said in a news release announcing the sentencing. "Our office stands committed to empowering our victims and survivors - to strengthen their voice, to educate our community about risk factors and warning signs, and to help survivors re-write their story and escape toxic environments before it's too late."

Jordan was convicted of the first-degree murder of Joga on February 6, 2024. He initially was expected to plead guilty to Joga's murder on January 23, but that hearing was delayed when the district attorney's office said Jordan had assaulted a jail guard.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Jordan also got additional time for the assault.