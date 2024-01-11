Man found unresponsive during Elk Grove house fire dies in hospital

ELK GROVE — A man died in the hospital after being found unresponsive by firefighters who were putting out a small fire inside an Elk Grove home, officials said on Thursday night.

The Elk Grove Police Department said dispatchers initially received a call at around 6:30 p.m. from someone who reported finding a bullet hole in their home's wall on Aizenberg Way.

While officers were responding to the scene, and the caller, who was still on the phone, reported seeing flames coming from their neighbor's residence.

A crew from Cosumnes Fire responded and quickly extinguished the blaze. That's when they found the unresponsive man. His name has not yet been released.

Elk Grove police said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the man's body and it is not yet clear how he died. Two separate investigations are underway: Cosumnes Fire is conducting an arson investigation while the police department's investigations bureau is looking into the death.

No further details were released regarding the potential shooting.