Man found shot inside vehicle dies at Sacramento hospital, suspect on the loose

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A man who was found with at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle early Saturday morning in the Northgate neighborhood of Sacramento died at the hospital, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded to Edmonton and Northstead Drives at about 2:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the man with at least one gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. 

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to take over the investigation. 

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. Police said there was no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (916) 808-5471.

The identification of the man killed will be released when the next of kin is notified. 

First published on February 17, 2024 / 2:54 PM PST

