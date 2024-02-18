Man found shot in Sacramento home dies, police say

SACRAMENTO - A search is underway for a suspect in a deadly shooting in North Natomas early Sunday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department said it responded to the 2300 block of Burberry Way around 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man had been shot in a home.

Police said the had at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages, but as of Sunday afternoon, no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Burberry Way is near Burberry Community Park, near Natomas Road and Club Center Drive.