Man found shot in Sacramento County Walmart parking lot

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a Walmart parking lot late Thursday night.  

Deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to the 7900 block of Watt Avenue around 11 p.m. after a caller reported that someone had been shot and was lying on the ground.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon rushed him to the hospital and deputies say he's expected to survive.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but detectives say it appears the victim and suspect knew each other.

No information about the suspect has been released at this point. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 7:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

