Man found dead near train tracks in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A body was found lying near train tracks in Sacramento late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, Sacramento police were called out the area of Fernandez Drive and 38th Avenue, which is just east of the Sacramento Executive Airport, to conduct a welfare check on a person who was lying next to nearby train tracks, according to the police department.

Police at the scene found the man who was later pronounced dead by fire department personnel.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say it doesn't appear that the man was hy by the train. Detectives have taken over the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Officers and detectives are at the scene and traffic is blocked through the area.

This is a developing story.