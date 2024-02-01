Man found dead inside Central Valley home where woman reported break in, deputies say

CERES - A man was found dead inside a home where a 911 caller said someone had broken into her home early Thursday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 4:30 a.m., deputies received a report from a woman who said someone broke into her home on the 3200 block of McGee Avenue in Ceres. The woman reported she was hiding in her bedroom with her daughter.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead inside the home.

The woman and her daughter were found safe and appeared to be unharmed.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit responded and took over the scene.

The identification of the man has not been released. The motive is unclear and the suspect(s) is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the sheriff's office at (209) 525-7114.