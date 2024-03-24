Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead in south Sacramento, homicide investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in south Sacramento on Saturday, authorities said. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead at about 4:30 p.m. on the 7000 block of McComber Street on Saturday. 

Deputies said the death was suspicious before ruling it a homicide.

No information about the cause of death is known at this time. The man's identification has not been released. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 2:51 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.