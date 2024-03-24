Man found dead in south Sacramento, homicide investigation underway

SACRAMENTO - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in south Sacramento on Saturday, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead at about 4:30 p.m. on the 7000 block of McComber Street on Saturday.

Deputies said the death was suspicious before ruling it a homicide.

No information about the cause of death is known at this time. The man's identification has not been released.