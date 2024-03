GRASS VALLEY — An investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was found dead behind a building in Grass Valley on Monday.

The Grass Valley Police Department said officers responded at around 8:15 a.m. to a report of a man on the ground behind a building on Mill Street.

The man's name will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

A cause of death has not been determined. Investigators said there was no indication of foul play