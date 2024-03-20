Watch CBS News
Man found dead along Travis Boulevard in Fairfield

By Cecilio Padilla

FAIRFIELD – Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.

Fairfield police say officers responded to Travis Boulevard, near Interstate 80, just after 4 a.m. to investigate reports of an unresponsive person in some bushes.

Officers and medics responded to the scene and the person, only identified as a man at this point, was found dead.

Exactly how the man died is now under investigation.

Travis Boulevard was closed in the area through the early morning hours Wednesday due to the investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

March 20, 2024

