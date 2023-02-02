Man facing 424 years to life in prison after child sexual assault convictions in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO – A man is facing life in prison after being convicted on dozens of child sexual assault charges against several young girls in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says Howard Loveless pleaded guilty to a total of 27 child sexual assault charges. The crimes were committed against several children, prosecutors said.

Authorities learned of the crimes back in November 2020. A 7-year-old girl reported that Loveless assaulted her while he was babysitting. Prosecutors say DNA evidence also linked Loveless to the assault.

Investigators say Loveless then admitted to abusing another child from when she was 10 to 20 years old.

Two other victims also came forward during the investigation: a girl who reported that Loveless sexually abused her from when she was 4 to 13 years old, and another girl who was 9.

Loveless is now facing a maximum sentence of 424 years to life in state prison. He is set to be sentenced on March 24.