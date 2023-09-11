Watch CBS News
Man exposing himself on doorbell cameras in Citrus Heights

By Cameron Glenn

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Authorities say a man exposed himself several times on doorbell cameras in Citrus Heights.

An incident was reported along Old Auburn Road near Auburn Woods Drive, causing concern among neighbors. It's not the only incident that has been reported. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirms that there have been other similar reports in other areas of the county. 

"This guy...came onto our home and committed sexual acts on my driveway and got bold enough to try to make contact with people inside," said one homeowner.

Citrus Heights police, on the other hand, say they are not aware of other reports and haven't seen the video that shows the man's lewd behavior.

