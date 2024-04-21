Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies while swimming in California reservoir

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STANISLAUS COUNTY - Deputies have recovered the body of a 27-year-old man who was swimming at Woodward Reservoir on Sunday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the area of Mountain View Point at Woodward Reservoir for a swimmer who was seen struggling and in distress shortly before 2 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies said they had recovered the man's body.

The Stanislaus County Special Vehicle Operations Unit and Dive Team handled the incident.

Woodward Reservoir is about 72 miles southeast of Sacramento and about 28 miles east of Stockton.

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 5:34 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.