Man dies while swimming in California reservoir

STANISLAUS COUNTY - Deputies have recovered the body of a 27-year-old man who was swimming at Woodward Reservoir on Sunday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the area of Mountain View Point at Woodward Reservoir for a swimmer who was seen struggling and in distress shortly before 2 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies said they had recovered the man's body.

The Stanislaus County Special Vehicle Operations Unit and Dive Team handled the incident.

Woodward Reservoir is about 72 miles southeast of Sacramento and about 28 miles east of Stockton.