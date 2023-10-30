Man dies in suspected drug overdose in Rocklin; police uncover THC extraction lab

ROCKLIN – The apparent overdose death of a man in Rocklin over the weekend led to the discovery a suspected honey oil lab and the arrest of another man.

Rocklin police said officers and fire department personnel responded to the 3800 block of Pine Street early Saturday evening for a reported drug overdose. Officers got to the scene first and started first aid.

Firefighters took over, but police said the 34-year-old man soon died.

At the scene, Rocklin police said they found evidence of a THC extraction lab. Further investigation revealed that there was indeed a honey oil lab inside the residence.

Another man, 33-year-old Rocklin resident Brandon Gale, was arrested and is facing charges of manufacturing a controlled substance.

The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities.