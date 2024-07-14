Man dies in shooting in Del Paso Heights, suspect on the loose

SACRAMENTO – A suspect is on the loose after a man was shot and killed in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of High Street where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was provided medical aid before being rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The suspect has not been taken into custody as of Sunday afternoon. No information about the suspect was released.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.