Man dies in rollover crash in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Tuolumne County, the Sonora CHP said.

A driver of a 2022 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Mono Way at the intersection with Highway 108 at about 50-60 mph around 10 a.m., the CHP said.

The driver entered the intersection without making any apparent attempt to slow down or turn.

Officers said the driver continued and left the road, crashing into the south of a mountainside with the front of the Rav4.

The vehicle rolled over the mountainside and came to a rest on its roof, officers said.

The driver died at the scene, the CHP said. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The identification of the driver will be released when the next of kin is notified.