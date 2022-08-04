Man dies in Rancho Police custody shortly before being booked

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office opened an in-custody death investigation after a man died in the Rancho Cordova Police Department's custody.

According to police, on Aug. 2, Police tried to stop a vehicle after observing multiple vehicle codes and moving violations.

When officers found out the driver had a no-bail warrant, they activated their lights and sirens, but the man refused to stop.

A car chase took place throughout the city and county of Sacramento, reaching speeds of 90 mph.

After spinning his car out several times and hitting a curb and median, both his back tires popped.

The chase ended on Watt Avenue and Adams Street, and the man was arrested without force beyond being double handcuffed due to his size, says police.

The man, who was on probation until 2023 for possession of narcotics, was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a peace officer in a reckless manner, and evasion of a peace officer driving opposite of the flow of traffic.

At roughly 3:02 p.m., the 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Officers say they rendered aid immediately until Sacramento firefighters arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.