Man dies in hospital after south Sacramento hit-and-run

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The search is on for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in the south Sacramento area on Saturday night.

It happened shortly after 9:45 p.m. along Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol officers responded to a pedestrian in the roadway.

A white man around the age of 50 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with major injuries. The CHP on Sunday said they later learned the man died at the hospital.

There were no witnesses to the collision. Investigators also said there was nothing obtained at the scene that could identify the victim.

Additionally, no evidence was located that could identify a suspect or the vehicle involved.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 4:19 PM

