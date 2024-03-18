Man, 40, dies in hopsital after shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — A 40-year-old man died in a hospital after being shot in Stockton, authorities said Monday.

The Stockton Police Department said the scene was near a business in the area of E and East Market Streets. It happened at around 8:45 p.m.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

Homicide detectives are still looking for a suspect in the shooting. A suspect description was not released.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.