Man found shot in Ceres home dies after police respond to home invasion report

CERES - A man died after he was found shot in a home when police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in Ceres early Saturday morning.

The Ceres Police Department said it responded to a home in the 2700 block of Roeding Road around 3:30 a.m. when they got a report of a home invasion robbery.

When police arrived, they said they found a 63-year-old man lying in the living room with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man died at the scene.

No information about a suspect was released.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call (209) 538-5616.