Man dies at hospital after reported disturbance at Lathrop home, suspect arrested

LATHROP – A suspect is in custody after a man died when police responded to a reported disturbance early Sunday morning in Lathrop, police said.

Shortly before 1:15 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Sunsol Street for reports of a disturbance.

A man who had life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said. His identification has not been released.

A suspect was taken into custody, though their identification has not been released.

Police said there is no threat to the community. No other information was released and the suspect will be identified after arraignment.