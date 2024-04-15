Man dies after fight at Rancho Cordova gas station; person detained

RANCHO CORDOVA – An investigation is underway after a man allegedly beat another man to death at a gas station in Rancho Cordova late Sunday night.

The incident happened just after 10:15 p.m. at the ARCO station near Zinfandel and Olson drives.

Two men apparently got into a fight, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, but exactly what started the altercation is unknown at this point. One of the men then fell to the ground during the fight while the other walked away.

Deputies who responded to the scene started first aid, but medics soon pronounced the man who fell dead.

The man who walked away was later detained by deputies. His name has not been released.

It appears the men did not know each other, deputies say.