Man dies after early morning shooting near Modesto Airport

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO -- An investigation is underway after a shooting near the Modesto Airport left one man dead early Thursday morning.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded near Mitchell Road and South Riverside Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital, but deputies say he later died from his injuries.

Detectives have now taken over the investigation. The name of the man has not been released.

No suspect information was available. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 10:53 AM

