Man dies after confronting another driver on Highway 99 in Sacramento

Man dies after confronting another driver on Highway 99 in Sacramento

Man dies after confronting another driver on Highway 99 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are searching for the driver of a car hauler who ran over another driver during a road rage incident in Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol says a man driving a 2003 Dodge Ram was weaving in and out of lanes Thursday night and sideswiped a car hauler. He allegedly then followed that car hauler onto southbound Highway 99 where he pulled in front of the truck and came to a total stop near 12th Avenue.

Witnesses say the Dodge driver got out to confront that other driver who sped away and somehow ran over the man. The Dodge driver, only identified as a 47-year-old man from Sacramento, died at the hospital during surgery.

CHP investigators are asking anyone who may have seen a car hauler similar to the one below to contact them.

California Highway Patrol