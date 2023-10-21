Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after confronting another driver on Highway 99 in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Man dies after confronting another driver on Highway 99 in Sacramento
Man dies after confronting another driver on Highway 99 in Sacramento 00:45

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are searching for the driver of a car hauler who ran over another driver during a road rage incident in Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol says a man driving a 2003 Dodge Ram was weaving in and out of lanes Thursday night and sideswiped a car hauler. He allegedly then followed that car hauler onto southbound Highway 99 where he pulled in front of the truck and came to a total stop near 12th Avenue.

Witnesses say the Dodge driver got out to confront that other driver who sped away and somehow ran over the man. The Dodge driver, only identified as a 47-year-old man from Sacramento, died at the hospital during surgery.

CHP investigators are asking anyone who may have seen a car hauler similar to the one below to contact them.

fatal-veh-vs-ped-hw-99-s-sac-chp.jpg
California Highway Patrol
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 11:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.